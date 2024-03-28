MHA extends AFSPA in Arunachal Pradesh areas for 6 months

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in three districts and areas falling under three police stations of another district of Arunachal Pradesh, for a period of six months from 1 April 2024, unless withdrawn earlier.

The MHA issued a notification to declare the areas as disturbed areas. The three districts where the AFSPA has been extended for the next three months are Tirap, Changlang, and Longding.

In addition, the Government of India has extended AFSPA in the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham police stations in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the state of Assam.

“Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed areas’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2024, unless withdrawn earlier,” said the MHA notification.

The step has been taken after a review of the security situation in these districts of the North Eastern State.

The Central Government had earlier, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958), declared Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, as ‘disturbed areas’ for six months from 1 October, 2023.

The AFSPA has been extended for another six months in Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren districts of Nagaland also.

The AFSPA empowers security forces to arrest a person without a warrant, and enter or search premises without a warrant, along with some other actions.