CEC Rajiv Kumar gets Z-category security

Amid the Lok Sabha elections, the Central government has provided Z-category security to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, sources said on Tuesday.

The decision to provide Z-category security cover to Kumar was taken by the Centre in the wake of threat assessments by the security agencies and recommendation for his enhanced protection, they said.

Sources said with the latest move, 40-45 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel will be guarding the CEC across the country.

The extended security cover will be provided to him round the clock, they added.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has not issued any statement in this regard so far.

In response to a question on providing Z-category security to the CEC, an official of the poll panel said, “We have no comments to make on this issue.”

Kumar assumed charge as the 25th CEC of India on 15th May, 2022. Before that , he had served as the Election Commissioner.