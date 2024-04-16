Minor fire at North Block office of MHA, no one injured

A minor fire broke out at one of the offices of the Ministry of Home Affairs in the North Block, New Delhi, the Fire Department said.

The blaze was doused within 10-15 minutes following a prompt response from the Fire Department, an official said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call regarding the fire at the MHA office in North block was received at 9.22 am. Soon after teams of the department rushed to the spot.

The fire struck some documents, computer machines, and related wires and accessories.

Luckily, there has been no report of anyone being injured in the incident, the official said.

However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

A total of seven fire tenders were deployed as a preventive measure, the fire official added.

Earlier on Sunday, a fire was reported at a school in Delhi’s Dwarka, where two buses that were parked caught fire. After the blaze was reported in the afternoon, eight fire tenders were pressed into action to control the blaze.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained even as a probe is underway.