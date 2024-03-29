AFSPA extended in four Assam districts for six more months

The Centre has extended the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in four districts of the state for six months, starting from April 1.

According to a notification issued by the Assam government’s Political Department, the “disturbed area” classification under the AFSPA will persist in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, and Sivasagar districts.

Although the Assam Police reported an overall improvement in the law and order situation across the state, the presence of one militant organisation persists in these four districts.

Advertisement

Following a proposal from the Assam government, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) has chosen to maintain the current “status quo” regarding the classification of these areas as “disturbed” for another six months.

Adhering to the directive from the Centre, the Assam government extended the AFSPA to September 30, 2024.

Under the AFSPA, security forces are granted power to conduct operations and make arrests without warrant along with certain legal protections in case of unforeseen incidents during operations.

The most recent extension of the AFSPA in Assam was effected on October 1, 2023, for six months, ending on March 31.

In the previous extension, the AFSPA was lifted from the Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao districts of Assam.

Previously, the Act was revoked from the entire Assam, except for nine districts and a sub-division of Cachar district, effective from April 1, 2022.

Since November 1990, Assam has maintained the status of a “disturbed area” under AFSPA, with extensions renewed every six months.