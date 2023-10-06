Meghalaya govt, Guwahati Airport organize workshop on ‘the last mile connectivity’

Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL), the operator of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, Guwahati and Meghalaya Department of Tourism jointly organized a workshop on ‘development of tourism industry in the North East Region’, with a specific emphasis on ‘the last mile connectivity’ at Hotel Pine Wood in Shillong on Thursday.

According to the press release, the event was graced by the presence of Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh and the Director of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, C.V. Deyangdo.

Deputy Director of Assam Tourism Department Moitreyee Das, was also present among other dignitaries from government, hotels, tour and travel agencies, airlines, airports and other stakeholders of tourism industry, said the release.

Setting the context Chief Airport Officer of Guwahati Airport Utpal Baruah, elaborated the airport vision that aims to turn the LGBI Airport into a regional domestic hub, international hub towards South East Asian countries and explained how the air connectivity can play a key role in developing a robust tourism industry in the region and tap a flow of international tourists to the region through our neighbouring countries.

Lyngdoh emphasized on creating a synergy among all stakeholders in the region and suggested that a regional policy to drive the sustainable eco-friendly tourism will be appropriate for the entire region comprising seven sisters and Sikkim.

Deyangdo also spoke on the occasion and asked LGBI Airport to create certain facilities at the new upcoming airport at Guwahati to ensure good experience of ‘last mile connectivity’ that starts at the airport, according to the press release.

Deyangdo further wished that the passengers at airport should have a flavour of all the seven states.

According to the press release, Moitreyee Das during the event spoke on Assam Government’s plan for the next five years that relates to ‘last mile connectivity’ and community based tourism in Assam.

The President of Tour Operators Association of Meghalaya Bah E. Bannlumlang Blah, the President of Shillong Hotel Federation Parambir Sehdave, President of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Assam Nikhil Kansal, and COO of GIAL Snehasish Dutta also spoke at the event and highlighted the different facets of the subject ‘the last mile connectivity’.

The initiative taken up by the airport to promote tourism and air connectivity was appreciated by all the audience present at the workshop. The workshop ended with vote of thanks, offered by Head of Corporate Affairs of GIAL Bhairab Baruah.

The next workshop in the series is likely to be held in Arunachal Pradesh in the month of December.