Trial run at Jewar Airport likely to commence in June

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) has announced that a trial run at the Jewar Airport is expected to begin by the end of June as the first phase of the project is almost 80 per cent complete.

The NIAL is responsible for overseeing the construction of the greenfield Noida International Airport at Jewar.

Officials associated with the project said here on Sunday that the NIAL has informed the Uttar Pradesh government during a meeting held last week that the runway had been completed and 80 per cent of the work of the project has now been completed.

Advertisement

NIAL CEO Arun Veer Singh said the UP government has been informed that other necessary facilities, including the installation of technical equipment, will be provided in the next three months. “Our target is to start trial runs on the runway by the end of June or the beginning of July as we aim to start flight operations at the airport by the end of September 2024,” he added.

The NIAL also told the UP government that out of a budget of Rs 10,056 crore, about Rs 7,371.51 crore has been spent so far on the greenfield airport project.

The NIAL officials said flight-related equipment would be installed on the runway and air traffic control (ATC) tower this April. According to them, most of the civil work on the ATC has been completed except for the finishing touches which are being given at present.

Additionally, the state government has directed local agencies, including the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YIDA) and the NIAL, to build a metro line to provide connectivity from the Noida Airport to the rest of Delhi/National Capital Region (NCR).

Officials said the YIDA has already engaged the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to prepare a detailed project report to conduct a feasibility study.