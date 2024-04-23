National career to start Durgapur-Chennai flights from 16 May from Andal

From 16 May Durgapur to Chennai, thrice a week, flight services will start from Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Andal.

Kailash Mondal, director of Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Andal said that India’s leading domestic carrier IndiGo has announced in its summer schedule to add Durgapur to Chennai flight services thrice in a week.

Talking to The Statesman, Mr Mondal has informed that the career will ply between Chennai and Durgapur on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. “From 16 May, the flight will take off from Chennai at 5.45 am and will reach Andal at around 8.25 am. It will leave Andal at 8.55 am and reach Chennai at 11.35 am, he added.

Earlier, budget carrier Spicejet used to operate flight services between Chennai and Durgapur, but since the winter schedule, it has been stopped. There was a huge demand in the sector and several thousands of patients fly to Chennai from south Bengal and Jharkhand for world-class and affordable medical treatment.

At present, IndiGo operates flight services from Durgapur to Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport has become one of the busiest and important airport terminals of West Bengal and chief minister Mamata Banerjee has planned to convert it as an international airport with direct connectivity to important cities of South East Asian countries like Dhaka, Kathmandu, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong etc.