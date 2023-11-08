MCD & Delhi govt are working together to curb pollution: Mayor Oberoi

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday inspected the Punjabi Bagh pollution hotspot in west Delhi, saying the civic body and the AAP government are working together to curb pollution.

She appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in this fight against pollution.

Oberoi is on ground zero to take stock of the situation of severe air pollution levels in Delhi. She herself sprinkled water with a water sprinkling machine in Punjabi Bagh.

During the inspection, she directed the officials to spray water with dust suppressant powder on a large scale in heavily polluted areas of west Delhi. Also, strict action will be taken against those who burn garbage in the open and violate waste rules. There should be a strict ban on construction activities in the zone, she said.

She said the MCD is taking action on a war footing to control pollution. Officials have been directed to curb activities related to open burning of garbage, illegal dumping of debris, dust pollution at C&D sites and roads under their jurisdiction. Challans of violators are being issued by these teams.

Councilor Sahil Gangwal, West Zone, Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar and other senior officials were present on this occasion.