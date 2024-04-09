Govt school system of Delhi has completely collapsed, alleges BJP

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva and party’s sitting MP from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday alleged that the government school system of the city has completely collapsed.

The BJP leaders further said the schools have become centres of corruption and the economically weaker section of the society whose children mostly study in these schools, were not getting even the basic facilities of education.

In a statement, Singh said that “the government in Delhi has become a pond of corruption” and the people of Delhi will give a big blow to the Kejriwal government by voting on May 25 in a way that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be wiped out from Delhi politics.

Sachdeva said that BJP has been continuously saying that the claims of the Arvind Kejriwal government regarding education are completely without facts and after the hearing held in the Delhi High Court yesterday, BJP’s allegations are proving to be correct.

The Delhi BJP president said that the High Court hearing and the comments of the judges have exposed the education model of the Kejriwal government.

“According to the court’s observation, the Kejriwal government is only engrossed in claims about a high quality education system whereas the ground reality is completely different, which has proved the BJP’s allegations on failure of education system, correct,” he said.

Sachdeva further alleged that contrary to the claims of the Kejriwal government, schools in Delhi were running in tin sheds, they had broken desks and it was shameful that books, copies and uniforms were not distributed on time.

“CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Education Minister Atishi are accountable to the people of Delhi, especially the poor,” he said.

Manoj Tiwari said North East Delhi parliamentary constituency gave 7 MLAs to Arvind Kejriwal in 2020, “yet education and health services in North East Delhi are in bad shape, the public will not forgive Kejriwal”.

“Today, when the Central Government’s Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan is taking schools to every village of the country, it is regrettable that amidst the big claims of the Kejriwal education model, 144 students are forced to study in one class in the schools of North East Delhi,” he said.

“It is extremely sad that the condition of Delhi Government schools has been found to be the worst in the two areas of Seelampur and Babarpur from where powerful MLAs come from, especially in the area of Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai,” Tiwari added.