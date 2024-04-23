MCD intensifies efforts to increase voting percentage in LS polls

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified its efforts to increase voting percentage in upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the city, where the voting will take place on May 25.

The civic body has roped in various commercial establishments, offering discounts to voters who cast their votes, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal has offered to give shoppers having an indelible ink mark on their finger a discount of 10 per cent at establishments registered with the mandal. Shoppers can avail this one time offer on May 27.

In order to promote democracy, foster voter awareness and enhance voter participation in the upcoming elections, Vyapar Mandal C-4-E Janakpuri Market has decided that individuals displaying a voting mark on their finger will be entitled to a 5 per cent discount on their shopping from the market.

Various establishments situated in West Zone have decided to give patrons discounts varying from 10-20 per cent who exercise their right to vote in upcoming general elections.

Restaurants affiliated with NRAI (National Restaurant Association of India) have announced to offer 20 per cent discount to Delhi voters on showing their ID and inked finger.

Similarly Select City Walk Mall Saket has asked various establishments situated in the Mall to offer voters a discount to eligible voters.

Various establishments situated in Keshavpuram zone have also joined in to make the largest celebration of democracy a resounding success. Working in this direction many establishments situated in Keshavpuram zone have decided to give 20-30 per cent discount to voters casting their votes.

Radisson Blu Hotel situated in Dwarka area of Najafgarh Zone has announced that voters casting their votes will get a discount of 50 per cent on Lunch buffet and 30 per cent on dinner buffet on May 25.