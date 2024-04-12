MCD starts desilting drains in the city, hopes to meet deadline

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said on Friday that it had begun desilting and cleaning drains within its jurisdiction in preparation for the upcoming monsoon season.

The civic body said it had devised a comprehensive action plan to ensure timely completion of this crucial task.

With the adequate number of equipment/machinery for taking out silt from the drains and well-trained personnel engaged in the desilting work being carried out in a prescribed manner, it said.

“Desilting work has commenced, with silt removal underway in 695 drains spanning a total length of 452.72 kilometers. As of now, a total of 4,460.2 metric tons of silt has been successfully removed from drains measuring four feet and above across all zones. The silt taken out from the drains is being sent to the landfill site and its monitoring is being done,” the MCD said.

The civic body further said, “According to an extensive action plan, desilting of drains started during the pre-monsoon period, and the whole exercise will be completed before the deadline.”

The civic body also said it would request the PWD, the DSIIDC, and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department of the Delhi government to complete the cleaning of all the drains falling under their jurisdiction before monsoon rains.