Mayawati’s reaction on BJP MP Ramesh Bihduri’s remark against her party MP Danish Ali

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has said that it was unfortunate that the BJP has not taken any appropriate action against its South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri for his unparliamentary remarks against her party MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha.

During a debate on Chandrayaan 3’s success in Lok Sabha on Thursday, Bidhuri hurled abuses and religious slurs against BSP MP Danish Ali. While his remarks were expunged from the records, the incident triggered a massive political row with Opposition parties demanding suspension of the BJP leader.

“Although the speaker has removed from the record the objectionable remarks made by the BJP MP from Delhi against BSP MP Shri Danish Ali in the House and has also warned him and the senior minister has apologized in the House, but it is sad that the party has not yet taken appropriate action against him,” Mayawati wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Danish Ali and at least four other Opposition parties have written to speaker seeking action against Bidhuri under rule 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha.

Ali even said that he is considering “leaving Parliament” if action is not taken against the BJP MP. According to reports, the BJP is likely to take some action against Bidhuri. BJP national president JP Nadda has issued a showcause notice to his party MP over the incident.

While Opposition is supporting Ali in hopes of bringing Mayawati onboard their INDIA bloc, the BJP wouldn’t want to take the risk of upsetting the BSP chief either. Mayawati has so far denied being part of both INDIA bloc and NDA but both the Opposition and BJP would want her to be on their side.