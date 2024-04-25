Mayawati slams Congress for ‘advocating’ inheritance tax

Slamming Congress for allegedly advocating inheritance tax in the country, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said on Thursday that it is difficult for the grand old party to free itself from its tainted legacy.

In a statement on social media X, the former UP chief minister said the idea and advocacy of inheritance tax on personal property like in America under the guise of distribution of wealth by senior Congress leaders is less for the welfare of the poor and more politically motivated.

“This seems to be an attempt to divert people’s attention from the failure of the party’s Garibi Hatao slogan. As far as justice for the Dalits and the underprivileged related to property and government land distribution in India is concerned, poverty, backwardness, compulsion of migration etc. have not been eradicated here due to the lack of right intentions of the governments,” she said.

