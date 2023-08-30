Mayawati will be zero if she doesn’t join INDIA alliance: Imran Masood

Undeterred by his expulsion from the BSP, senior western Uttar Pradesh politician Imran Masood has announced that he will contest the Lok Sabha polls and claimed that Mayawati will be zero, if her party does not join INDIA alliance.

Talking to media here on Wednesday, Masood charged that Rs 5 crore was demanded by the BSP from him to get the Lok Sabha ticket from Saharanpur.

He said: “I don’t have capacity to give Rs 5 crore. I had already told them that I have men, votes, but no notes.”

On what would be his next strategy, Masood said that time will tell, “but I will contest the Lok Sabha elections for sure.”

He further claimed that if Mayawati does not join the opposition alliance, she will be out of politics and get zero seats in the Lok Sabha polls.