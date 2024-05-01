TMC candidate attends patients on campaign trail

The Trinamul Congress candidate for Bardhaman Purba, Dr Sharmila Sarkar suddenly halted for a brief while during her election campaign and attended patients at Purbasthali in Kalna.

Dr Sarkar attended patients at a free medical camp at Nimdaha in Purbasthali. She saw several patients, who had assembled to get a free health check-up.

Local resident Salauddin Sheikh praised the efforts of Burdwan Medical College’s TMCP unit for organising the camp in Purbasthali. “It is really hard for people to travel long distances to get treatment at the medical college in this scorching heat. We are grateful that the party leaders organised a health camp where we also got the medicines for free. I also got my 73-year-old mother to get her BP and sugar checked. Dr Sarkar is a very nice person and spoke to the patients at length,” he said.

Dr Sarkar said that it is her primary duty to stand by the people as a medical practitioner. “I am a physician first and then a candidate. It is important to stand by the people as healthcare is their basic right,” she said.

Since Monday morning, residents queued outside the camp as the six doctors present at the camp were busy attending to the patients.

A few patients also consulted Dr Sarkar, a psychiatrist, dealing in mental health issues. She also engaged in counselling sessions.