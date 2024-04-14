Mayawati reiterates BSP’s stand to maintain equidistance from BJP and Opposition

Launching her party’s election campaign on the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati attacked the BJP, Congress and the SP for their “failure” to provide relief to the poor, Dalits and others in society.

In her first public meeting at village Khatauli in the Nagal area of Saharanpur after offering floral tributes on the picture of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar on the stage, Mayawati, at her first rally, clarified that her party was neither in alliance with the BJP or nor any Opposition party, including Congress, but is contesting the elections alone on its own strength with full preparation.

“We have given ticket to people from all sections of society. The people of the party are trying their best to make them win. Seeing the crowd here, I am confident that like last time, people will work to make the party win,” she said.

In the 2019 polls, a BSP candidate had won the seat in alliance with SP.

Mayawati pointed out that after Independence most of the governments have been of the Congress party. Due to anti-Dalit, Tribal and Backward Class policies, this party was removed from the Center and the states. This is the situation of their allies too.

“In the last ten years, the BJP and its allies came to power at the Centre and most of the states. Now, due to the casteist and capitalist policies of the BJP and the huge gap between its words and actions, it seems this party is also not going to come back to power at the Center this time,” she said.

The BSP chief said if this elections turn out to be free and fair, there would be no anomalies in voting machines, “going by general discussion, no one can stop us from winning”.

“Anyway, this time their theatrics, slogans and guarantees, etc. will not be of any use in the elections. The public has understood that the promises and guarantees that their party had made to the poor, weaker sections and working classes have not been fulfilled in the ground reality till now. Only the capitalists have been made rich. The government has been busy giving them exemption and protecting them,” she alleged.

Earlier in the day, Mayawati paid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar through social media on his birth anniversary. “Today, we pay our tribute and immense respect to the most revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the messiah of crores of poor, exploited, deprived and neglected people of the country. On his birth anniversary and appeal to his followers to welcome the missionary caravan of his self-respect movement,” she wrote.

She further said, “Baba Saheb’s mission is presently incomplete, and BSP will complete it. This is not just a slogan but is the determination and mission with which the party was formed and which was implemented to a great extent in the ground reality during the four times the government was formed in UP. The present Lok Sabha elections also have to be fought with full body, mind and wealth with this goal in mind.”