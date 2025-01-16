Mayawati introduces her second nephew to party leaders

BSP supremo Mayawati, during a meeting on Thursday, introduced her second nephew Ishaan to the party leaders.

Her elder nephew, Akash, the national coordinator of the party, along with Ishaan, was present during the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mayawati introduced her younger nephew Ishaan for the first time on her birthday. Addressing the district heads and officials of UP, she asked the workers to realise the mission of the party. “We will have to work hard with body, mind, and money. The master key to power will have to be obtained yourself,” she said.

She said, “The BSP runs its activities only with the help of its workers. It is not dependent on capitalists and rich people like the opposition parties. Without taking financial help, the party cannot work according to its policies and principles”.

On the occasion, Mayawati reiterated her demand that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah should take back his statement on Baba Saheb and repent. She pointed out that her party was making this demand since day one, but the BJP government sitting at the Center has been continuously ignoring our demands.

Raising questions on the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh under the present state government, she said, “Police action against the opponents has created fear among the people. People are asking what kind of rule of law is it. Why is every crime committed by the people in power being ignored? Will the law and order situation in this state improve? ”

Mayawati said due to repressive policies, poor and hardworking people are facing indiscriminate arrests and imprisonment. Strict action is taken against the opponents while the people of the ruling party are enjoying themselves even after their primal act.