Congress, BJP & SP have only duped Dalits and OBCs: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has claimed that her party is the only option to bring good days for the Bahujan Samaj as other parties, including Congress, BJP, and SP, have only tricked Dalits and OBCs.

Addressing a state-level meeting of Dalit and OBC leaders on Tuesday, Mayawati said, “These parties have not only denied justice to the Bahujan Samaj but worked towards making their lives miserable. While campaigning in villages, the BSP workers should make the Dalit-OBC and the underprivileged people aware of the ill-intended movements and cheatings committed by the Congress, BJP, and SP.”

Advertisement

The meeting was called to deliberate on steps needed to strengthen the BSP before the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati instructed the party officials to start a village-to-village campaign.

Advertisement

Former CM Mayawati said that parties like Congress, BJP, and SP have tried to divide Dalit and OBCs into castes to weaken the BSP.

“These racist parties adopted every evil tactic and took support from smaller caste-based political parties and organisations of different castes to weaken the Dalit-backward vote base in elections,” she said.

Mayawati’s comment was directed at Omprakash Rajbhar of SBSP, Dr Sanjay Nishad of Nishad Party, Apna Dal (S) led by Anupriya Patel, and Chandrashekhar of Azad Samaj Party.

She alleged that the leaders of such parties and organisations serve their personal and family interests, but their communities do not benefit from this. The interests of the Dalit-backward society will be safeguarded only under the banner of BSP, she claimed.

The BSP chief further said, “Similarly, Muslims and other religious minorities should not give credence to the fake promises of Congress or SP. “Congress, BJP, and SP are the same, and they just trap people with their fake promises. The sooner you realise this, the better it will be for you and your community,” she warned.

Mayawati further said that the Gandhian Congress, the RSS-BJP, and the SP with its PDA mantra, also known as the ‘family development authority’, could never uphold the interests of the Bahujan society, especially Other Backward Classes, nor could they be safe in their hands.

“Due to the casteist and narrow-minded attitude of the central and state governments towards OBCs, the backward classes face neglect, exploitation, and insult at all levels. In line with Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s struggle, all sections of the Bahujan Samaj must unite politically based on mutual brotherhood. Only then can they attain the master key of power through the strength of their votes,” she said.