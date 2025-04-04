Mayawati reacts to Waqf Amendment Bill after its passage

A day after the Waqf Amendment Bill was passed by Parliament, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati broke her silence on it through a couple of social media posts.

Taking to social media on Friday, Ms Mayawati said, “After listening to the statements of the ruling and Opposition party leaders on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Parliament, it seems that the Central Government should have given some more time to understand this bill. After removing all the doubts, then it should have brought this bill.”

Advertisement

She further said, “The sad thing is that it is not appropriate for the government to pass this bill in a hurry and now if the governments misuse it, then BSP will support the Muslim society. However, our party does not agree with this bill.”

Advertisement