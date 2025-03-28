SP using its Dalit leader for political mileage: Mayawati on Rana Sanga issue

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday accused the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party of using one of its Dalit leaders to gain political mileage in the wake of the Rajput ruler Rana Sanga controversy.

“The Samajwadi Party (SP) is doing disgusting politics by misusing its Dalit leader for its political gains, that is, it is not appropriate. Dalits should be careful with all such tactics. The incident in Agra was very worrying,” she said in a social media post.

“Along with the incident in Agra, the SP chief must remember the deadly attack on me by this party in the Lucknow state guest house incident on June 2, 1995. Therefore, under the guise of the Agra incident, the SP should stop baking its political bread and stop the harassment of Dalits,” she said.

The BSP president said,” it is not right for the SP to insult any community for its selfish attitude.”

SP’s Dalit MP Ramjilal Suman had triggered a controversy by making a statement in the Rajya Sabha saying Rana Sanga had invited Babbar in the country to defeat Ibrahim Lodhi.

After this, the Karni Sena started a protest against the MP.

Meanwhile, commenting on the BJP’s gift to poor Muslims, she said ,”It is only their political selfishness. When the Muslim and Bahujan samaj are unhappy and worried about the safety of religion, then what is the benefit of this move?”

The BJP had announced the PM’s ‘love message and gift’ as ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ to 32 lakh poor minority families on Eid, Baisakhi, Good Friday, and Easter.

“Whereas if the BJP’s central and state governments of the BJP had been better, instead of giving this gift to some poor families of Muslim and other religious minority, they would make permanent employment arrangements to remove their immense poverty, unemployment and backwardness etc. and also pay proper attention to their safety,” she added.