Mayawati comes out with new slogan against BJP- SP in UP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati too jumped into the ‘ Batoge to Katoge ‘ slogan controversy.

Mayawati said on Saturday that the alliance parties of BJP and SP have lost sleep after the party had decided to contest the 9 assembly bypolls.

She alleged that BJP and SP used to have friendly competition with their respective alliance parties as BSP generally did not contest many by-elections.

” To mislead people, BJP is saying, ‘If you divide, you will be divided’. Whereas SP is saying ‘if you join we will win’. Keeping in mind their duplicity, now it is our slogan that ‘If you join BSP, you will move ahead and be safe’,” BSP chief said.

These days slogans are going on in UP and new posters are also being put up regarding this every day.

The conversation starts with a statement by CM Yogi Adityanath when addressing the people, he had said that ‘ Batoge to Katoge ‘. This statement of CM got further strength when RSS supported it in Mathura meeting.

After this SP retaliated on this. SP wrote, ‘Neither will be divided nor will be cut, will remain with PDA’. Its poster was put up in front of the SP office in the capital. When this statement gained momentum in the state, BSP also did not lag behind.

Now BSP supremo Mayawati has hit back on this. Mayawati said that ‘if you join BSP, you will move ahead and be safe’.