Three rebel UP SP MLAs meet Amit Shah in Delhi

Against the backdrop of possibility of expansion of the Yogi Adityanath ministry in Uttar Pradesh, three rebel MLAs of the Samajwadi Party met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The MLAs are Rakesh Singh, Vinod Chaturvedi, and Abhay Singh, sources here said.

These three MLAs allegedly voted in favour of the BJP during the Rajya Sabha elections in 2024 in UP. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Seth was also present with SP rebel MLAs.

Sources said the SP MLAs discussed the political situation in UP with the home minister. These leaders met him at a time when there are speculations in political circles about the cabinet expansion in UP.

Sharing the photos of the meeting on social media, MLA Abhay Singh wrote, “Met Chanakya of Indian politics, the country’s famous Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah and took blessings and guidance. Your inspirational guidance and blessings always speed up the communication of new energy and enthusiasm.”