Congress leader Rahul joins Kanhaiya Kumar’s ‘Palayan Roko Naukari Do Yatra’ in Bihar’s Begusarai

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi Monday joined National Students Union of India (NSUI) in-charge and former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar during his ongoing ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ padyatra in Begusarai, Bihar.

A sea of supporters wearing white T-shirts joined the LoP as he marched across the city to demand employment for the state’s youth within their homeland.

The ‘Yatra’ led by Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar drew large participation from students, job aspirants, and party members.

The Congress is projecting this yatra as a people’s movement against mass unemployment in Bihar and the large-scale migration of the state’s people.



The yatra is part of the Congress party’s broader outreach to voters ahead of the upcoming elections. Bihar is likely to go to the polls in September-October later this year.

Ahead of his visit to the poll-bound state, Rahul had called on the youth of Bihar to join the rally and urged them to come wearing white T-shirts to put pressure on the state government for their rights. Advertisement

Advertisement “The aim is to make the entire world see the sentiments of the youth of Bihar, their struggle, their suffering. You too come wearing a White T-Shirt, ask questions, raise your voice – to put pressure on the government for your rights, to remove it (from power),” he said ahead of the rally, sharing a link for people to register themselves for the “White T-Shirt Movement”.

“Come, let us together make Bihar a state of opportunities,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Pradesh Congress Campaign Committee Chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Akhilesh Prasad Singh received Rahul Gandhi at the airport. The Leader of Opposition was welcomed with a bouquet by Singh and other leaders of the party’s state unit.