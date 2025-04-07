‘Such incidents happen in big cities…:’ Karnataka minister’s shocker on assault video

In a shocking case of apathy, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday downplayed the assault of a woman in Bengaluru recently, stating that such incidents are tend to happen in big cities.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister, who is responsible for the law and order in the state, said, “Incidents like these tend to happen here and there in a big city like this. Whatever legal action needs to be taken will be done in accordance with the law. I have also instructed our commissioner to increase beat patrolling.”

His remarks came after a CCTV video of the assault went viral on social media. In the purported video, a man is seen approaching two women. As the women were walking along a narrow lane, the man suddenly pushed one of them against a wall. As the women fought back, he fled the scene.

After coming across the CCTV footage, the Bengaluru police registered a suo motu case under sections 74, 75, and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police said the video clearly shows the man molested the woman and he has been booked under relevant sections. Efforts are underway to trace the victim as well so that a formal complaint can also be filed.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP slammed the state government for lawlessness in the capital city once known as the startup capital of the country.

“A woman was molested in BTM Layout, Bengaluru — women don’t feel safe in Bangalore anymore. Is this the women empowerment Balak Buddhi @RahulGandhi promised? How many more horrors before this Halal Sarkara under Scam CM @siddaramaiah wakes up?” it said.