Market mayhem: Nifty plunges nearly 4%, Sensex sheds 2,792 points; investors lose around Rs 19 lakh crore

Investors lost around Rs 19 lakh crore in a single session. The Indian stock market witnessed a brutal selloff on Monday amid rising US recession fears and a sharp escalation in trade tensions that rose high after US President Donald Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs on several countries, including India.

It was a total bloodbath on Dalal Street as the Nifty 50 tanked 906.95 points, or 3.96 per cent at 21,997.50, while the Sensex nosedived 2,792.89 points, or 3.71per cent at 72,571.80 at 11:30 am.

Advertisement

The markets opened sharply lower, taking weak global cues after Asian markets plunged. The Nifty 50 opened with a deep cut of over 1,100 points, while the Sensex too slipped over 3,900 points in early trade.

Advertisement

Nifty Metal slumped nearly 8 per cent, while Nifty IT tumbled 7.1 per cent, compounding last week’s 9 per cent loss. Nifty Auto, Realty, and Oil & Gas also recorded sharp falls of over 5 per cent each.

Among the top losers, shares of Infosys sank 10 per cent to Rs 1,307.10, while TCS dropped to its 52-week low of Rs 3,060.25.

Heavyweights from other sectors also crumbled under pressure. Tata Motors posted the steepest fall among Sensex constituents, crashing 12 per cent to Rs 542.55. Reliance Industries dropped over 7 per cent to hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,115.55, while L&T fell 9 per cent to Rs 2,967.65 — its lowest in a year. Titan too was among the major laggards.

Other Asian markets were down too. Nikkei 225 (Japan) was down 6.5 per cent , Hang Seng (Hong Kong) 10.6 per cent , Shanghai Composite (mainland China) 6.4 per cent , ASX 200 (Australia) 3.8 per cent, Kospi (South Korea) -5.2 V, Taiex (Taiwan) -9.7 per cent, STI (Singapore) 7.5 per cent.

According to experts, the mayhem at the stock market indicates cautious sentiment among investors due to global selloffs in the absence of any strong domestic triggers.

“This indicates a cautious sentiment among investors, largely driven by weak global cues and the lack of strong domestic triggers. In the absence of local catalysts, market participants are likely to take cues from global market trends, crude oil prices, and institutional flows for further direction,” said experts.

The experts further warned that the Nifty has formed a bearish candle on the daily chart — a signal that selling pressure could persist in the sessions ahead, especially at key resistance zones.