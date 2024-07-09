Maoist with reward of Rs 14 lakh killed in MP

A team of the Anti-Naxalite Hawk Force of Madhya Pradesh Police gunned down a Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 14 lakh on his head in an encounter in the Balaghat district of the state, said police officials.

The encounter took place in the forests of Kothiyatola area in the Balaghat district on Monday, according to the officials.

According to Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Jaideep Prasad, the Maoist was identified as Sohan alias Ukas alias Aytu (30). He was a resident of Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

The ADG said that Sohan was involved in naxal activities in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. He was an Area Committee Member (ACM) of the KB Division (Kanha National Park and Bhoramdeo Wildlife Sanctuary).

The official said that Sohan was an expert in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Police recovered a .315 bore rifle and a Kenwood wireless set from his possession.

The ADG said that the Hawk Force personnel had received information about the movement of naxalites in the area. A search operation was launched and the team spotted about a dozen naxalites in the jungles of Kothiyatola.

When they were called for questioning, the naxalites opened indiscriminate fire on the police team.

In retaliation, the police also opened fire and the naxalites fled. During searching, the police team recovered the body of one naxalite, who was identified as Sohan.