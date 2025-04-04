Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passes away

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87 on Friday. A legendary name in Hindi cinema, he was best known for his patriotic films like Shaheed (1965), Upkar (1967), and Purab Aur Paschim (1970).

He breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, family sources said.

The actor was reportedly admitted to the hospital after suffering heart-related complications. According to the hospital, the secondary cause of death was decompensated liver cirrhosis.

Born in present-day Pakistan, Kumar’s birth name is Harikrishan Giri Goswami.

He received the Padma Shri in 1992 for his contributions to Bollywood and was later honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015. Known as ‘Bharat Kumar’ for his patriotic films, he also made a mark with classics like “Hariyali Aur Raasta”, “Woh Kaun Thi”, “Himalaya Ki God Mein”, “Do Badan”, “Patthar Ke Sanam”, “Neel Kamal”, and “Kranti”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pictures of the legendary actor in a social media post.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji’s works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” he said.

The late actor was also known for his firm stand and no-nonsense attitude, and one of the highlights of his career had to be the time when he dragged Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to court. The incident happened back in 1975, when Gandhi declared Emergency in India, and the government banned his films in the country.

His film “Shor” was banned by the Indira Gandhi government, citing the Emergency, and that is when Kumar decided to take the then PM to the court.

He filed a suit against the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and he ultimately won the case in the court. Shor was eventually released later that year and it was critically acclaimed.