MP CM says Waqf bill has again exposed Congress

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav asserted on Friday that the passage of the ‘Waqf (Amendment) Bill – 2025’ will ensure that the Muslim fraternity continues to have ownership of all Waqf properties in the country.

The CM extended heartfelt congratulations to Muslims and all people of the country on the passage of the ‘Waqf (Amendment) Bill-2025’ by a majority in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Dr. Yadav averred that the passage of the bill has once again exposed the Congress and other opposition parties, which merely talk about Muslim welfare for their vote bank politics but have not done anything for the benefit of the minority community in so many years of their rule.

“The condition of Muslims was deplorable during the Congress rule in the country,” the CM stated.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sensitive to the interests of all sections of society, and the Waqf Bill will ensure the efficient management, transparency, and security of Waqf properties.

He said the bill would also protect the interests of poor Muslim brothers and sisters. He pointed out that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, women are continuously being empowered in the country, and this Bill will further empower Muslim women and the entire society, and pave the way for positive changes in their lives.

“The Bill will ensure that the ownership of Waqf properties continues to remain with the Muslim community, and it will help in the welfare of the poor Muslims and Muslim women,” Dr. Yadav asserted.

The Chief Minister said that this Bill would certainly promote digitalisation, curb financial irregularities and illegal occupations of Waqf properties, and increase the revenue of state Waqf boards.

“This important step, which embodies the resolution of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ (Everyone’s Cooperation, Everyone’s Development, Everyone’s Trust) will prove to be a new milestone towards a new, empowered, and developed India,” Dr. Yadav asserted.