Manipur video of women paraded-naked: Jaya Bachchan says, “I am ashamed”

Actor-turned-Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan made a statement regarding the Manipur tragedy — where a video of two women paraded naked surfaced — and called it shameful. This video is believed to be a three-month-old video showing two indigenous women paraded naked after being abused by a group of men in Manipur.

The seasoned actress claimed that she was ‘ashamed’ and could not watch the entire video.

“I felt so horrible that I was unable to watch the full video. I felt humiliated. Although this occurred in May, it has since gone viral. However, not a single word of sympathy has been expressed. Safety for women is at stake here. However, you claim that we have chosen 50% women for a panel, Jaya said to news agency ANI in Hindi. “This is like the teeth of the elephant,” she continued, “Hanthi ke daat hai.”

It’s quite aggravating, she added. Women are the subject of various daily events. Yogi Adityanath Ji never discloses what occurs in UP, hence we are unaware of what goes on there. What is going on with ladies across the entire nation? How demeaning. It makes me really sad.

After the incident caused widespread public outcry on social media, the most recent footage was released. According to CM Singh, the primary offender in the event was taken into custody at 1:30 am last night. “This is a crime against mankind, and no human being can perpetrate such a crime… We instantly became aware of the issue and started working to identify and apprehend the criminals.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the two women who were the victims of the very offensive and inhumane act depicted in the upsetting video that appeared yesterday. The Manipur Police swiftly acted after learning about the event from the video, and they made the first arrest this morning. We are conducting a comprehensive investigation and will make sure that all of the criminals face harsh punishment, possibly including the death penalty. Let it be understood that such horrific deeds have absolutely no place in our society, he had previously tweeted.