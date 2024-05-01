Delhi schools bomb threat mails a hoax, no need to panic: Home Ministry

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday termed the bomb threat mails sent to multiple Delhi schools a hoax and said that there is no need to panic.

“Some schools in Delhi received threat e-mails this morning. The mails appear to be hoax and there is no need to panic. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking all necessary steps as per protocol,” the MHA said in a statement shared on ‘X’.

The ministry’s statement came after around 69 schools across Delhi-NCR received a bomb threat on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among students, parents and the administration.

Advertisement

Following the threats, students were evacuated from these schools as police launched intensive searches and opened an investigation.

Bomb detection teams, bomb disposal squads and officials of Delhi Fire Service were rushed to schools but nothing suspicious was found.

“We’ve checked all the schools and nothing has been found, there is no need to panic,” DCP New Delhi, Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

The police said that the schools have been receiving threat mails since yesterday and one email has been forwarded to many schools.

According to preliminary investigation, the threat mail was reportedly sent using a Russian domain and police is working to track the IP address of the sender.

Delhi LG VK Saxena said that he has sought a detailed report from the Police Commissioner and requested parents not to panic and co-operate with the administration.

“Spoke to the Police Commissioner and sought a detailed report into the bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR. Directed Delhi Police to carry out a thorough search in school premises, identify the culprits & ensure there are no lapses. I request the parents not to panic and co-operate with the administration in ensuring safety of schools and the children. The miscreants & culprits will not be spared,” Saxena wrote in a post on ‘X’.