Delhi LG seeks report over reported bomb threats at schools

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday sought a detailed report from Delhi Police Commissioner over reported bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR.

The LG also urged the parents not to panic and said the culprits will not be spared.

In a post on X, “Spoke to the Police Commissioner and sought a detailed report into the bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR.”

The LG said he has directed Delhi Police to carry out a thorough search in school premises, identify the culprits and ensure there are no lapses.

“I request the parents not to panic and co-operate with the administration in ensuring safety of schools and the children,” Saxena said.

He added that the miscreants and culprits will not be spared.

Earlier, Delhi Education minister Atishi in a post on X wrote, “Some schools have received bomb threats today morning. Students have been evacuated and those premises are being searched by Delhi Police. So far nothing has been found in any of the schools.”

“We are in constant touch with the Police and the schools. Would request parents and citizens not to panic,” she said.

The minister further said school authorities will be in touch with parents wherever needed.