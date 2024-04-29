Two juveniles held in Delhi for stabbing and robbing man

The Delhi Police apprehended two juveniles for allegedly stabbing a man near his neck after robbing him, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place on April 24 night, when the complainant waylaid by the two boys at Zakhira flyover while he was on his way home. They robbed his mobile phone before fleeing the spot after attacking him with a knife when he tried to resist them, the police said.

The incident was reported and under sections 392/394/397/34 IPC and registered at the Sarai Rohilla Police Station.

Advertisement

A police team launched an intensive operation to track the culprits and carried out frequent patrolling in the area and scanned CCTV footage. Eventually, the identity of the duo was established with the help of an informer. The team probing the case got the information that about their arrival at platform no. 3 on Daya Basti Railway station on April 26. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and they were apprehended, and their identity was verified with the help of an informer.

Both the juveniles are 17-year-old, the police said, adding that case properties, including the robbed mobile phone and the weapon used in the offence, recovered from their possession.

Clothes of both CCLs, which were worn at the time of commission of the offence, were also recovered.

A purse containing a PAN Card of some other person was also recovered from one of the CCLs, and it was later found that the same purse was reportedly robbed from the Moti Nagar area in Delhi.

During interrogation, the juveniles confessed to their involvement in the case and another in a similar fashion.

Further interrogation of the accused persons and CCLs is underway to find out their involvements in other cases, the police added.