Manipur situation ‘worrisome’, says RSS, puts onus on govt to take ‘decisions’

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS on Saturday expressed concerns over the ethnic violence in Manipur due to a conflict between Meiteis and Kukis and said that its volunteers are in touch with both communities. Speaking at an event in Pune, RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya said that the situation in the state continues to be “worrisome” but the decisions will have to be taken by the government.

“The situation in Manipur is worrisome. Our workers have informed us about it. But mainly the decision has to be taken by the government. There is a conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Our volunteers are in touch with people from both the community…” Vaidya said.

According to official police data, 175 people have been killed and more than 1100 hundred injured in the clashes between the members of the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities. At least 33 persons are still missing, the data said. However, people following the incidents in the state fear the actual number of dead could be much higher.

The remarks from RSS, the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, have come just two days before the special session of the Parliament when the Opposition is planning to raise the issue. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi demanded adequate time to discuss the issue of Manipur in the Parliament.

The Opposition has accused the BJP of dividing the state. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP's politics on Manipur is an onslaught on "Bharat Mata".

“There is blood everywhere, there is murder everywhere, rape everywhere. That is the situation in Manipur and the Prime Minister spoke for 2 hours, 13 minutes in Parliament, but he spoke on Manipur for just 2 minutes. He laughed, joked. His cabinet laughed, joked…,” Rahul Gandhi said during a no-confidence motion debate in the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, an ally of the BJP-led NDA in both the centre and the state, also called on the government to urgently heal divisions between the warring communities. When asked if the PM’s visit could heal the situation, Sangma said that it would be too late for the damage has already been done.

“However, as the head of the country, the Prime Minister should visit the state and attempt to instill confidence in the people who have been affected by the violence,” he added.

