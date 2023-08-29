Maharashtra Recruitment drive for about 11k Health Department posts to start soon, says Tanaji Sawant

Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant on Monday said that almost 11,000 posts in the C and D categories in various government hospitals and health institutions will be filled soon.

The Health Minister on Monday said 10949 posts pertaining to nurses, technical and non technical staff in the C and D categories in various government hospitals and health institutions will be filled soon.

He further said that the previous recruitment drive for these posts under Health Minister Rajesh Tope were caught up in alleged irregularities and had to be put on hold.

“There are 60 different types of posts in the C and D categories including nurses, technical staff and non-technical staff. With this, the state will be able to fill almost all the posts in C and D categories in all the government hospitals,” the Health Minister stated.

Advertisement

The Health Minister Sawant informed that this entire recruitment process will be implemented through Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

“The entire recruitment process will be implemented through Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The advertisement for the same will be released soon and the exams will be conducted online,” he said.

The details of the recruitment drive will announced soon, he added.