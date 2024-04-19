Theme-based polling stations woo voters in Maharashtra

In a unique initiative to engage voters, the administration in Maharashtra has introduced several theme-based polling stations, highlighting the cultural, social and natural diversity of the state.

The Nagpur district administration hopes that the voters will get a new experience with this unique concept, which will also help increase the voter turnout.

A total of 10 theme-based polling booths have been set up – six in Nagpur and four in Ramtek. These booths are based on several themes, including Bamboo-forest, Metro rail, Army, and farmers.

While the polling centre at Ramtek’s Zilla Parishad High School is based on the theme of forest, the booth in Nagpur’s Gokul Balwadi in Seminary Hills is centered around the environment.

Another booth in West Nagpur is designed on the theme of textile industry, while Pachpaoli’s rainbow themed booth is centred around the transgender community.

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, the poll panel has set up 56 pink booths where women are handling the polling responsibilities. A number of green booths have also been set up in the desert state.

The voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is currently underway in 102 constituencies spread across 21 states and Union Territories.

The voting began at 7 AM and will conclude at 6 PM. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases with the last phase on June 1. Counting will take place on June 4.