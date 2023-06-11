Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s extensive speech in Nanded on Uddhav Thackeray shows that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is still scared of his party leader and Shiv Sena’s dominance is intact in Maharashtra.

Shah on Saturday spoke of Uddhav Thackeray and undivided Shiv Sena’s alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ahead of the results of the 2019 Assembly polls. “In Amit Shah’s 20-minute speech in Nanded, he spoke on Uddhav Thackeray for at least seven minutes. This means that Matoshree’s dominance is still intact. Shiv Sena party was broken, and its name and symbol were given to traitors. Even after this, the fear of Thackeray and the Shiv Sena is visible in them, this fear is good,” a rough translation of his tweet in Marathi read.

The Shiv Sena spokesperson from the Uddhav Thackeray camp said that the BJP still fears them despite its symbol and name being given to the ‘traitors’, the Eknath Shinde camp of the Shiv Sena.

Earlier on Saturday, while addressing a public meeting at Maharashtra’s Nanded said, “The BJP believes that there should be no reservation on the grounds of religion as it is unconstitutional. (former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena UBT chief) Uddhav Thackeray should make his stand clear on this.”

Further, targeting Uddhav for the undivided Shiv Sena’s alliance with the Congress, Shah said, “I was the president of the party at the time. Devendra Fadnavis and I were in Maharashtra to preside over the negotiations (with the Sena on the formation of the government should we come to power). Uddhav Thackeray had accepted that if NDA gets the majority in the 2019 elections, Fadnavis will become CM of Maharashtra. But when the results were declared and NDA won, Thackeray broke his promise and formed an alliance with Congress and NCP.”