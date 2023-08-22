Maha CM Shinde makes surprise visit to KEM Hospital, assesses facilities

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has made a surprise visit to the civic-run KEM hospital in Mumbai to assess the availability of facilities and the overall operational status.

Shinde’s surprise visit took place as he was in central Mumbai to participate in a public function.

During his visit to the hospital on late Monday evening in Parel, the Chief Minister also interacted with the hospital staff and sought information regarding the existing facilities and machinery within the ICU ward.

An official who accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit to the hospital, said: “Shinde inquired about the facilities and machinery available at KEM hospital’s ICU ward. He also interacted with doctors and other hospital staff.”

The visit comes as a response to the recent unfortunate incidents, with 18 individuals losing their lives within a 24-hour period at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa in Thane district.

After his visit, CM Shinde instructed officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to initiate necessary repairs to six previously closed wards of the KEM Hospital.

The Chief Minister highlighted that these refurbished wards could potentially accommodate around 400 to 450 patients.

Addressing concerns about access to treatment, Shinde reassured both patients and their families, stating: “I spoke to patients and their kin and assured them no one would miss out on treatment due to lack of money.”

Expressing his observations, Shinde noted: “I found some facilities and services in the hospital in good condition. Work on the shut wards will begin in two days. I have asked the authorities to conceal open wires, etc.”

His proactive approach towards assessing and addressing the situation showcases the government’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of the citizens.

As part of his unexpected hospital visit, Chief Minister Shinde actively engaged with hospital staff, patients, and the overall infrastructure.

This move aims to not only gather firsthand information but also to signal the government’s responsiveness in the face of challenges.

The Chief Minister’s visit comes ahead of the anticipated report by a panel established to investigate the recent spate of deaths at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital.

The panel’s report is likely to be presented by August 26, contributing to the broader effort to enhance healthcare services and facilities within the state.