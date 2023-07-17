Madhya Pradesh: Rs 1 crore to family of deceased Police Inspector

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced Rs 1 crore financial assistance to an Inspector of the Madhya Pradesh Police who lost his life on Sunday while discharging his duty when he jumped into a swelling river to bring out the body of a man who had drowned in Nemawar area of the state.

The incident occurred on Sunday.

The financial assistance of Rs 1 crore would be given to the deceased police officer’s wife. The CM also paid tribute to the Inspector, saying the policeman was a brave, selfless and dedicated officer who sacrificed his life while discharging his duties.

Nemawar Police station in-charge Inspector Rajaram Waskale lost his life when he jumped into the overflowing Jamner river where a man’s body had been spotted floating. However, in the attempt to bring out the body, the police Inspector, who was a good swimmer, somehow got caught in the current and lost his life.

The Police Inspector was cremated with state honours at his native village Kuhidiya in Barwani district. On behalf of the state government, Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Patel visited the officer’s home and met his family members and attended the last rites.