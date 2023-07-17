MP PCCF (Wildlife) shifted after two cheetah deaths

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on Monday shifted Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Jasbeer Singh Chouhan to the Production Wing.

As per a state government order, senior IFS officer Aseem Shrivastava has been appointed new PCCF (Wildlife).

The move has come days after the untimely death of two South African male cheetahs in a gap of four days at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in the Sheopur district of the state.

So far, eight cheetahs, including five adults from Namibia and South Africa and three cubs born in the park, have died untimely deaths in the KNP within five months between March and July.

The cheetahs were brought to the KNP, as part of an ambitious intercontinental translocation project, with an aim to reintroduce the feline on Indian soil after being extinct in the country since 1947.

PM Narendra Modi had released the first batch of eight Cheetahs from Namibia in the park on his birthday on 17 September 2022.

The state Forest Department and the state government have received a lot of flak over the cheetah deaths.

The order shifting J S Chouhan from the post of Chief Wildlife Warden does not, however, mention any reason behind the action.