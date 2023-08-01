23,000 acres seized from land mafia in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Tuesday that 23,000 acres of land seized from land mafias in the state would be used to construct pucca houses for the poor.

Chouhan was addressing a function under the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana (PM housing scheme) for urban areas at the Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal.

The CM said that 6.81 lakh houses have already been built in the state, out of the total 9.54 lakh approved houses under the scheme. He distributed benefits of the scheme to more than one lakh beneficiaries during the function.

He also disbursed a total amount of Rs 300 crore with a single click into the bank accounts of 30,000 beneficiaries of the scheme.

The CM undertook the griha pravesh ceremony of about 70,000 beneficiaries of the scheme too.

He said the state government has reclaimed 23,000 acre land from various land mafias across the state. The CM announced that these lands would now be utilised to provide concrete houses to the poor.