Per capita income has gone up to Rs 1.42 lakh: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday that there was a time when the per capita income of Madhya Pradesh used to be Rs 11000, which has now increased to Rs 1.42 lakh and the gross domestic product that used to be Rs 71000 crore, has increased to more than Rs 15 lakh crore today.

The CM was addressing people in the Rajgarh district on the occasion of Vikas Parv. He announced that during Vikas Parv, development works worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore will be undertaken in the state. The month-long Vikas Parv is being undertaken in MP from 16 July to 14 August.

He said that before the year 2004-2005, about 100 metric tons of all types of food grains were produced in the state, this has increased to 700 crore metric tons today. The CM stated that earlier there was irrigation system in 7.5 lakh hectares, and today 47 lakh hectares has irrigation facility. He also said that earlier power generation used to be 28 MW, which has increased to 28000 MW today. The CM said today the people of Madhya Pradesh are getting the benefit of 4.11 lakh kilometers of roads built in the state.

Chouhan also inaugurated a CM Rise School in Gulana of Shajapur district. He said CM Rise schools are being opened in the state to provide better education opportunities to the children.

The CM asserted that in these schools, children would be provided better facilities than private schools. He said in these schools, along with libraries, labs, smart classes and playgrounds, the facility of vehicles would also be provided to take children from village to school and drop them back home after school.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that earlier there were five medical colleges in the state, which have now increased to 25.

He pointed out that earlier farmers were given loans at 16 to 18 percent interest, which was gradually reduced to zero and today farmers are being provided loans at zero percent interest. He said under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, an amount of Rs 12000 is being provided to the farmers by the Central and State Government.

He said women are also being given an amount of Rs 1000 per month under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana, which would be increased to Rs 3000.

He announced that women would be given the work of operating toll tax booths that have an annual revenue of Rs 2 crore, out of which 30 percent amount would be given to them.

The CM said that an amount of Rs 4500 for purchasing bicycles would be given to the students of class 6th and 9th going from their village to a school in another village.

The Chief Minister announced that on July 20, he will deposit Rs 25,000 for laptops in the accounts of meritorious students and will give scooties to students who topped in the Higher Secondary School exam.