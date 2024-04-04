Kiren Rijiju accuses Congress of exploiting Christian Forum in Arunachal Pradesh

Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju on Thursday accused the Congress Party of exploiting a Christian Forum in Arunachal Pradesh for political gains against the BJP.

“Dear Rahul Gandhi Ji, why have you allowed such things in the election? Your Congress Party is blatantly misusing a pure Christian Forum in Arunachal Pradesh so brazenly against BJP? PM Narendra Modi Ji has done so much for North East and you are using Christians against him?” he said in a post on X.

Kiren Rijiju’s remark was in connection with a circular from the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) endorsing Bosiram Siram and Nabam Tuki for the 2024 parliamentary elections. ACF has requested affiliated organizations to fully support the candidates and warned of consequences otherwise.

Advertisement

Voting in the two parliamentary constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh is scheduled to take place on April 19. The votes will be counted on June 2.

Congress has fielded former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister and President of APCC Nabam Tuki from West Arunachal Parliamentary Constituency and former Minister Bosiram Siram has been nominated as a candidate for 2-East Arunachal Parliamentary Constituency.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, has fielded Tapir Gao, the state president of the BJP, for the Arunachal East seat and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for the Arunachal West seat in the Lok Sabha elections.

In the Assembly elections of 2019, the BJP triumphed, and Pema Khandu was appointed as the chief minister. In the 2014 election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) won one seat each.