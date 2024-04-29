Cong worked to divide Hindus in the name of caste: Sachdeva

Led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and party’s OBC Morcha chief Sunil Yadav, a massive protest was staged by the party workers against the Congress accusing the party of depriving people of backward castes of their rights.

Starting from Mandir Marg, Sachdeva and Yadav, along with the party activists, marched to the Congress headquarters carrying banners and posters, while they were later detained by the police when they tried to go past the barricades.

During the protest, demonstrators expressed their discontent by burning an effigy of Rahul Gandhi, the Delhi BJP claimed.

Addressing the protestors, Sachdeva said that he had never imagined that in a country where the majority population is over 80 per cent, they would have to take to the streets to fight for their rights.

He further claimed that whenever the Congress party came to power, it has worked to divide the nation.

” If the Congress party attempts to snatch away the reservation given to the OBC and SC/ST communities by the Constitution, then it will not be tolerated,” Sachdeva said.

The Delhi BJP president further claimed saying, ” a Congress leader has said that South India should be separated from India. With such a mentality, if the Congress continues to advance, then this situation is dangerous for the unity of the country.”

He alleged that the Congress says it will distribute property and talk about giving 55 per cent to those who have nothing to do with this country.

“Today, even foreign powers are eyeing to destabilize the country, so we have to go door-to-door in this election and knock on every door to talk about the policies and actions of the Modi government. It is the right time when every person who is working against the interests of the minorities needs to be explained through votes,” Sachdeva said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Yadav claimed that, along with reservation for minorities, the Congress is indulging in manipulation, which will not at all be tolerated by the OBC Hindu society.

“Until Rahul Gandhi comes forward and apologizes to the people, our struggle will continue. Today, the Congress party wants to fight among us in the name of caste and keep talking separately to the Muslims. We will continue this struggle until Rahul Gandhi comes forward and apologizes to the Hindu OBC society, ” Yadav added.

Firebrand Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra who was also present during the protest alleged that the Congress wants to crush the rights which Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar had given to the OBCs.

Today the Congress Party has become the second face of the Muslim League, Mishra claimed, further saying that whatever was written in the document of Muslim League, the same thing has been written by Congress in the manifesto of 2024.