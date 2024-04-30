Rahul Gandhi lambasts Modi govt in MP

With a copy of the Constitution in his hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that whatever the poor and downtrodden of the country have received after independence is thanks to this book, and alleged that ” the BJP is planning to tear off the country’s Constitution if Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister again”.

Addressing a huge election rally at Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi assured that if the Congress and INDI Alliance form the government in these Lok Sabha polls they would make one woman from each poor family a ‘lakhpati’, provide MSP to farmers, give apprenticeship to youths, permanent jobs and pension even in the private sector and fill up 30 lakh vacant posts in the government jobs.

He said the Congress would launch the ‘Mahalaxmi Yojana’ through which women would get Rs 8,500 per month. He said the Congress government would be the first in the world to guarantee one year’s job to each graduate through its paid apprenticeship scheme.

Gandhi accused PM Modi of faulty decisions like GST, demonetization and Agniveer scheme. He said the Agniveer scheme is a humiliation for those who join the armed forces because the government does not recognize them as martyrs and does not provide pension or any other facilities.

He said the PM only works to benefit a handful of billionaires and 90 per cent of the country’s wealth today is in the hands of such people. He charged that Modi waived off Rs 16 lakh crore worth loans of such rich people but did not waive off a single penny from the farmers’ loans.

Gandhi alleged that the BJP was totally against reservation and all its schemes and works were a clear indication towards that fact.

He said that at the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, there were actors, players, rich people and politicians but there was no farmer or adivasi and even the tribal President of the country was neither invited to the event nor to the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

The Congress leader asserted that these Lok Sabha polls are being contested between two ideologies. He said the Congress and INDI alliance want to safeguard the country’s Constitution while PM Modi and the BJP want to destroy it.

Congress candidate from Bhind is Phool Singh Baraiya, who is also the sitting MLA from the assembly seat. He is up against BJP’s Sandhya Rai.

Bhind is a constituency reserved for the Scheduled Caste and would go to polls in the third phase on 7 May.