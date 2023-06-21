Khattar calls Yoga a medium for stress-free life

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday described Yoga as a medium to make life stress-free.

Addressing Yoga practitioners and students at the State Level Yoga Day programme organized at Shivaji Stadium in Panipat on the occasion of International Yoga Day today (IDY), the CM said Yoga has been included in the school curriculum in the state to make it a part of the lifestyle right from the beginning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi got recognition for yoga at the international level by getting a resolution passed in the United Nations General Assembly in the year 2015, he said.

The CM called upon the people to make collective efforts to promote Yoga. It is also the responsibility of Yoga practitioners to take Yoga to every person and inspire them to adopt it in their life. Therefore, the dream of “Har Aangan Yoga” becomes a reality and the people of our state and country remain healthy.

Khattar said he has made yoga a part of his life and practices it for about 45 minutes daily. Doing yoga not only increases one’s ability to work but also helps in making life stress-free and joyful.

“Thus, everyone should adopt the routine of doing yoga daily in their life to stay healthy and fit. Yoga also prepares our body to deliver better results,” he said.

He also highlighted the significance of different types of Yoga asanas.