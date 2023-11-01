Yoga Poses to Improve Sleep and Combat Insomnia

In our fast-paced lives, achieving a good night’s sleep can often feel like a distant dream. Insomnia, a common consequence of our hectic schedules, can have a profound impact on our health. The sleep-deprived are all too familiar with the heightened levels of cortisol, the notorious stress hormone. While various tips abound on how to catch some quality shut-eye, experts suggest that certain yoga poses can work wonders for your sleep patterns. Here are some yoga postures to consider.

Marjaryasana – Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Pose)

Devote a few minutes to this yoga pose daily, and you may find yourself dozing off more peacefully. Begin by placing your hands at shoulder-width distance and your legs behind your hips. Breathe slowly as you tilt your head upward, facing the ceiling, and thrust out your pelvis. Exhale slowly to return to your initial position, resembling a graceful feline.

Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend)

This effective yoga pose can significantly enhance your sleep quality. Stand up straight, gradually bend to touch your toes, or reach for the ground. If a full bend isn’t achievable, a half-fold Uttanasana can be just as beneficial, touching below your knees. This pose enhances oxygen and blood circulation, preparing you for a restful slumber.

Janu Sirasana (Head-to-Knee Forward Bend)

A seated half-forward bend yoga pose that can aid your sleep routine. Begin by sitting, extending one leg, bending forward to grasp the extended leg’s toe. Bend the other leg at the knee, placing the foot against the inner thigh of the extended leg. Hold this position for 30-40 seconds before switching sides.

Ananda Balasana (Happy Baby Pose)

This yoga pose starts with you lying on your back. Inhale deeply and lift your legs while reaching for the soles of your feet. Gently rock back and forth, similar to cradling a baby, to release pent-up stress and tension.

Viparita Karani (Legs Up the Wall Pose)

For those with desk jobs, swelling in the feet can become a persistent issue. This pose aids in relieving numbness and promoting healthy blood circulation. Use a mat for added comfort and spine support. Position your tailbone near the wall, stretch your arms to the sides with palms facing up, and place your legs against the wall. Relax and breathe slowly while holding this position for 10-15 minutes.

Discover the power of yoga in enhancing your sleep and well-being. Give these poses a try and experience the transformative benefits for yourself.