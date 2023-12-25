Kharge rebuts VP Dhankhar, calls MPs suspension ‘premeditated move’ by Centre

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has rebutted Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s claim that the mass suspension of Opposition MPs was a result of constant disruptions. In his reply to Dhankhar’s letter, Kharge said it was a premeditated move by the government.

The mass suspension of the MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha “seems to be predetermined and premeditated by the government,” Kharge said.

The Congress chief also informed the vice president that he will not be able to meet him since he is out of Delhi and sought a fresh meeting as soon as he returns to the national capital.

“While I am currently out of Delhi, it would be my privilege and indeed my duty to meet you at your earliest convenience as soon as I am back in Delhi,” he wrote.

Dhankhar had written a letter to Kharge inviting him for a meeting in his chamber to discuss wide range of issues. It was the second such meeting request by the Vice President.

Dhankhar claimed that he painfully suffered Kharge’s stance to reject his earlier offer of interaction in his chamber and termed it “unwholesomely unprecedented” and “not in sync with the well-established parliamentary practice.”

Kharge had slammed Dhankhar for invoking his farm background and Jat cast over the mimicry issue.

Dhankhar had said that TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee’s act of mimicry insulted his farmer background and his Jat caste.

To this Kharge said, he too was not allowed to speak but that doesn’t mean it was done due to his Dalit identity.