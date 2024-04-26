Sanskrit is the language of divinity: V-P Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said Sanskrit is the language of divinity and serves as a sacred bridge in the pursuit of spirituality and the quest to connect with the divine.

Addressing the third convocation of National Sanskrit University in Tirupati, Dhankhar described Sanskrit as a cultural anchor for human civilization in a storm emphasising that “In today’s whirlwind, Sanskrit offers a unique solace: intellectual rigor, spiritual serenity, and a deeper connection to oneself and the world.”

Prior to the convocation ceremony, the Vice-President had darshan at the holy Tirumala temple. Describing his experience, he said, “It is at Tirupati that one comes closest to divinity, spirituality and sublimity. I experienced this as I had darshan at the temple. I felt blessed and sought bliss for all.”

The Vice-President alongwith with his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar prayed to Lord Venkateswara and he later tweeted –

“Blessed to have Darshan at the revered Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala today.

Nestled amidst the serene environment of Seshachalam hills, this sacred abode of Lord Sri Venkateswara is a glowing symbol of the rich spiritual heritage of Bharat.

Prayed for the happiness and wellbeing of all my fellow citizens.”

Stressing the role of institutions like National Sanskrit University in revival and propagation of Indic knowledge systems, Dhankhar called for developing innovative curricula and fostering interdisciplinary research, so that the gap between Sanskrit’s rich heritage and modern academic needs could be bridged.

“Let Sanskrit’s sacred language not only connect us to the divine, but also illuminate the path towards a more holistic understanding of the world,” he added. Dhankhar also expressed the need for increased usage of digital technologies in preservation of precious ancient manuscripts.

Describing Sanskrit as the treasure house of the nation’s cultural heritage, the Vice-President called its preservation and promotion as a national priority and duty.

He also wanted Sanskrit to be developed according to present day needs and its learning made easy. Noting that any language survives only when it is used by the society and literature is composed in it, the Vice-President expressed the need to increase Sanskrit usage in daily lives of the people.