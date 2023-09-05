Kerala: Over 72.91 pc polling recorded in Puthuppally assembly bypoll

Over 72.91 percent voting was recorded in Puthuppally assembly constituency in Kerala, where the bypoll was held on Monday.

According to reports, 1,28,624 of the 1,76,412 registered voters cast their ballots in Puthuppally.

The bypoll was necessitated on account of the death of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in July 2023.

The Congress-led UDF opposition has fielded former Chief Minister late Oommen Chandy’s son, Chandy Oommen, in an apparent strategy to bank on sympathy wave.

Jaick C Thomas is the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate. Thomas, a CPI-M state committee member and a former state president of SFI, the student wing of the CPI-M, lost to Oommen Chandy in the 2021 Assembly election by less than 10,000 votes.

The BJP has fielded its Kottayam district president G Lijin Lal. Besides, four other candidates — one from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and three independent contestants – are in the fray

UDF candidate Chandy Oommen along with his mother and sisters cast their votes at Georgian Public School, Puthuppally by 9.30 am.