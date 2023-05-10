“Vote for development of State …”: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday appealed to people to come out and vote for the “development of the State”.

Further, he expressed his happiness over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s campaign for the election which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rallies and roadshows. “I am very happy with the way our party conducted the campaign and the way people have reacted. I appeal to people to come and vote for the development of Karnataka,” Bommai said while talking to the reporters here.

Bommai who is contesting as a BJP candidate from the Shiggaon assembly constituency offered prayers at a Hanuman temple in Hubbali as voting continues across the State.

Notably, the high-voltage campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka came to an end on Monday as all three major political parties in the state — BJP, Congress and JD(S) – with their last chance to woo the voters.

However, voting is currently underway for 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka with 2,615 candidates in the fray.

According to Election Commission of India, the voting for Karnataka assembly elections will take place from 7 am to 6 pm tomorrow. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.

Polling is scheduled across 58,545 polling stations including auxiliary polling stations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also urged people in Karnataka to come out in large numbers to vote for “good governance, development and prosperity in the state”.

“On voting day, I urge our sisters and brothers of Karnataka to come out in large numbers to vote for good governance, development and prosperity in the state. Your one vote can ensure a pro-people and pro-progress govt that will continue to take the state to newer heights,” Shah said in a tweet

BJP national President JP Nadda also tweeted, “I appeal to the voters of Karnataka to participate in the festival of democracy in large numbers. This election is crucial in deciding the future of Karnataka. I request everyone to bring to power a government that will provide continuity to the progress of the state and is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the people.”